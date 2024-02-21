One person dead after car crashes into Devil's River in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a car crashed into Devil's River in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said they got the call just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Kvitek Road and Zander Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Cooperstown. Deputies say the caller indicated the car was on fire in Devil's River.

The sheriff's office said a 2008 Saturn Vue was traveling south on Kvitek Road, left the roadway, and went into the west ditch. Deputies said the car then went into Devil's River, overturned onto the passenger side, and caught on fire.

Deputies say they found a burned body inside the car after the fire was put out. They say there was only one person inside.

The Manitowoc County Coroner's Office is working to identify the body.