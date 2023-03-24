One person being treated after home catches fire

NEWTON (NBC 26) — One person is recovering in the hospital after a home caught fire in Manitowoc County Friday morning.

Firefighters are currently on scene and working to learn what happened. Authorities say they responded to the 9600 block of Newton Road after 5:15 a.m. for a house fire. Traffic is currently blocked on Newton Road between Brunner Road and South Union Road.

Authorities say they responded after a neighbor called 911. The neighbor told the dispatcher they heard a loud explosion and then saw smoke coming from the home.

Newton Fire Chief Tom Hochkammer said the home was engulfed when firefighters responded, so additional resources were called in to help. At least 80 personnel responded from eight different departments, and they believe the home is a total loss. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home, and it didn't spread to any nearby buildings.

Authorities believe the person in the home was renting the property from Grotegut Dairy Farm, and they were an employee of the farm. Authorities said they don't know the extent of the person's injuries or the cause of the fire, but the State Fire Marshall is also investigating.

We have a crew on scene, and we're working to learn more details about what happened.

