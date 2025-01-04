One-on-one with Rep. Tony Wied after first day of 119th Congress

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Rep. Tony Wied, the Republican who serves Wisconsin's 8th district, including most of northeast Wisconsin, was sworn into the 119th United States Congress on Friday. Wied has been in the seat since mid-November, as he assumed it in the absence of Rep. Mike Gallagher, who resigned in April 2024.



The Congressman was joined by family members in Washington, D.C., as he was sworn in alongside the remainder of the incoming representatives

Wied's staff says he will serve on two committees (Agriculture, and Transportation and Infrastructure) and has joined three caucuses (Main Street, Republican Study, and DOGE)

We spoke with Wied about the narrow vote for House Speaker and his legislative priorities during in his first term

The 119th United States Congress was sworn in Friday, and along with them was Wisconsin's 8th district's own Tony Wied. NBC 26 spoke with Congressman Wied just hours after he was sworn in for the second time, and we started by asking him how this experience compared to two months ago when he took over for former Rep. Mike Gallagher

"It was different today, being with the incoming freshman class, the folks that I've really gotten to know and build strong relationships with," Rep. Wied said.

Wied joins a tiny Republican majority that re-elected Mike Johnson as Speaker by a single vote.

The Speaker mentioned immigration reform and finishing President-elect Trump's border wall as a top priority — so we asked the Congressman about it.

"What's your level of confidence that that can happen here, during the 119th Congress, or during this Trump presidency?"

"That's what the voters want," Rep. Wied said. "They want a safe and secure country. They want a border that's controlled. We do need to finish the border wall; we need to properly fund that, and make sure that that continues, and I'm very committed to that. Speaker Johnson certainly is, and President Trump, and again, we need to work hard to make sure that we get that done."

In the other chamber and on the other side of the aisle, Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin was sworn back in to the Senate — and she says she'll work with the Republican Senate majority, but draws a line on certain issues.

"If they make good on their threats to once again, try to repeal, for example, the Affordable Care Act," Sen. Baldwin said, "or try to pass a national abortion ban, or hand out trillions of dollars in new tax breaks to billionaires, I will fight back."

Wied — a former gas station owner — says both parties will work to fight inflation.

"You can't cut your way to prosperity," he said. "You also have to drive the economy."

Republicans want to do that by increasing oil and gas production.

"How do you keep the oil here in the United States?" we asked. "You've talked about not sending it elsewhere and exporting it — how do you accomplish that legislative goal?"

"It's really important that we keep our energy costs low and drive them as low as we can, to really help people right here in the district, and around the country," Rep. Wied said. "But we could also be selling oil, and natural resources, around the globe to our friends, and I think that's a great way to generate income for our country, and again, to drive those costs down for people. "

We also spoke with the Congressman about the new Department of Government Efficiency, the one with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, and the Congressman said he just recently joined the DOGE caucus, as he thinks that that department is good way to increase government efficiency and cut back on deficit spending.