One-on-One with Chuck Todd: The classified documents problem for a current and former president

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — What's in those classified documents at President Biden's home and private office, and is China outsmarting American big tech companies? Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with NBC's Moderator of Meet the Press Chuck Todd about this week's big stories in the nation's capital.

There are now two separate Special Counsel investigations, one for the current president and the other for the former president over classified documents what's going on here? Does one look alike the other?

"Joe Biden, I think, has more political problems with this investigation than a legal one. I think Donald Trump had real legal problems here," said Todd.

President Biden was already facing more scrutiny by House Republicans but Todd believes the classified documents found will likely be a jump start.

"All of the investigations House Republicans have been wanting to conduct and now they get the lead off with one that isn't based on some conspiracy theory, but it's actually based on something that's staring them in the face. So, it legitimizes a probe that only I think helps unify those House Republicans and gives Kevin McCarthy a little bit of breathing room."

Wisconsin Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher is on a crusade against China and TikTok. He now wants big tech executives, even the NBA Commissioner, to testify before his committee. Is there a legitimate bipartisan consensus on Capitol Hill for what the Green Bay Republican is trying to do?

"There's legitimate interest in what he's trying to do. I'm not going to say we are at a consensus yet, but Mike Gallagher is a trusted guy on both sides of the aisle," Todd said. "I think this is one of the few areas, tech regulation, and China, if you were to say what if anything is accomplished in this Congress, it would be in those two areas because that is where there is some real bipartisan consensus that something needs to be done."

