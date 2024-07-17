Watch our exclusive interview with Eric Trump

Trump opens up about his family and his father's recovery and resilience after the attempted assassination.

As the excitement builds outside Fiserv Forum, day two of the Republican National Convention is picking up speed in prime time. The focus of tonight’s session on crime and immigration in America.

We spoke exclusively with Eric Trump in Milwaukee. He shared his thoughts about his father following the attempted assassination, and his family’s resilience just three days later. Mr. Trump also opened up about his emotions as he prepares to watch his wife take the stage Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

We also spoke with Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, one of our northeast Wisconsin delegates. He provides his perspective on tonight’s theme, "Make America Safe Once Again."