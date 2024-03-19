'One of the most meaningful things in my life': Hockey tournament celebrates final edition

(MARINETTE, Wis.) - An annual memorial hockey tournament, which began 15 years ago, will celebrate its final edition this year.



Hockey has been part of the McDonald family for generations.

"He played hockey all his life," said Nancy McDonald of her late husband, Lyle, who died in 2006.

Beginning 15 years ago, the McDonald family has honored Lyle's legacy with an annual, memorial hockey tournament in Marinette: The Lyle McDonald Memorial Hockey Tournament.

The tournament is held at the Marinette Community REC Center.

"It's one of the most meaningful things of my life," Lyle's son, Alex McDonald, said of the tournament, which benefits M & M Thunder Youth Hockey.

This weekend will be the event's final edition. The tournament runs Friday through Sunday.

"All good things come to an end, and we decided this was our time," said Nancy McDonald.

Proceeds from past events are now part of an endowment which will financially support youth hockey even after the tournament's end, Nancy McDonald said.

Lyle McDonald passed on his love of the game to Alex, and Alex has passed it on, too.

"It's kind of a lifestyle that we've had for as long as I've been alive, it's carried on for some 45 years now," Alex McDonald said.