One-of-a-kind classics to headline Brits on the Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Some of the world’s rarest British cars are rolling into Green Bay ahead of this weekend’s Brits on the Bay event.

Nearly 200 British vehicles spanning more than 90 years of automotive history are expected at The Automobile Gallery and Event Center, according to Executive Director Darrel Burnett.

“We are not stuffy. We are Green Bay, and we roll out the red carpet for everyone who comes so we're going to have over 200 British cars, spanning over 90 years, Mac,” Burnett said.

Among the featured vehicles is a 1949 Jaguar XK120 Alloy Body — one of only 240 ever made. The car is considered one of the most important Jaguars in history and is credited with helping save the company following World War II.

Also making the trip to Green Bay is a 1961 Aston Martin DB4 from Florida. Only 349 of those vehicles were ever produced worldwide.

Burnett says this year’s showcase is designed to be bigger and better than ever before.

“We have it all, Mac. We're putting together a collection that will never again be seen together in the same place,” Burnett said. “That's why we work so hard to put this show on, to be something that is truly unique, hasn't been done before or perhaps, can't be done by anyone else.”

While many of the vehicles will remain parked during the event, some are capable of speeds topping 200 miles per hour.

Brits on the Bay takes place Saturday in Green Bay, and to learn more you can click here.