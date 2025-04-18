One man recovering, shooting suspect in custody in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man is in the hospital and recovering from a shooting this morning in Oshkosh, and police say they do have a suspect in custody.

Police responded to the 400 block of North Main Street in Oshkosh around 1:50 AM for a weapons call.

Witnesses say a man fired shots into a business with several people inside.

When officers responded, they found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital where he should be all right.

Even though the suspect took off, police say they were able to get a description, and he was located at 2:15 AM and taken into custody.

The 39-year-old Oshkosh man is facing Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

