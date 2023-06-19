Watch Now
One man dead after two-vehicle crash

Posted at 10:43 PM, Jun 18, 2023
A 37-year-old Brillion man was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash in Calumet County Saturday, according to a news release.

Calumet County deputies got the call shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of CTH KK and CTH D in the Town of Woodville.

The preliminary investigation showed a sport utility vehicle, driven by a 73-year-old Appleton man, was eastbound on CTH KK and stopped at a stop sign, then entered the intersection in the path of a pick-up truck going northbound on CTH D, the news release said. CTH D traffic does not have a stop sign, the news release said.

The Brillion man, who died at the scene, was driving the pick-up truck, deputies said in the news release.

The driver of the SUV was in critical condition at a hospital, while the 73-year-old Appleton woman who was a passenger in the SUV was in fair condition, the news release said.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, deputies said, but remind drivers to wear their seat belts.

