One killed, one injured in Sheboygan after car goes into Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN — A woman was killed and another was injured late Monday night after a car went into Lake Michigan.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a vehicle was near 3rd and North Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the car to leave the roadway and come to a stop in Lake Michigan.

As a result of the incident, a 37-year-old woman was killed and a 25-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Sheboygan Police said it's still investigating the incident and sent its thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the crash.