One killed, one injured in Plymouth shooting

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — One person was injured and one was killed in a shooting Saturday night, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

The incident happened near Milwaukee Street and Elizabeth Street around 11:45 p.m. Both the Plymouth Police Department and Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office responded to the area.

When law enforcement arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One was found dead inside a home, and the other was taken to a local hospital, treated, and later released.

The ages and identities of the victims were not released, but the police department said the situation appears to be domestic and there's no ongoing threat to the public.

The Plymouth Police Department said it's continuing to investigate the incident. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 920-893-6541.