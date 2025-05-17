One killed, one hurt in deadly crash in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — One man was killed and another injured in a crash on Highway 41 near the intersection of county highway H in the Town of Little River.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they were called to the scene of the crash around 11 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, deputies saw a car in the median with extensive damage and a pickup truck overturned, also in the median, with extensive damage.

A preliminary investigation revealed the truck, operated by a 64-year-old man from Oconto, had just turned south onto the highway from County Highway W, when a car driven by a 39-year-old man from Denmark, also traveling south drove into the rear of the truck shoving both vehicles into the median.

The 64-year-old driver of the truck died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The 39-year-old driver and lone occupant of the car was taken to a hospital in Green Bay and is being treated for his injuries.

An ongoing criminal investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time.