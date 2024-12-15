One killed, another seriously hurt in Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A young man is dead, and a teenage girl is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Fond du Lac County Friday night.

The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Highway 45 near County Highway Y in the town of Auburn. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a 26-year-old West Bend man was driving a pickup truck southbound when he crossed the centerline and collided with an SUV driven by a 16-year-old Campbellsport girl. Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

When deputies arrived, first responders from Campbellsport and Kewaskum were already on scene. Firefighters extricated the teen, who was pinned in her vehicle, and Flight for Life transported her to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee with serious injuries. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pulled from his truck without a pulse and pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts. The girl was wearing her seatbelt.

Highway 45 was closed for five hours as authorities investigated. Names have not yet been released, pending family notification.