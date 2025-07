WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person was killed and another was flown to a hospital because of a crash in Waushara County late Thursday night.

The Waushara County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 39 northbound at the 125 mile-marker in the town of Coloma.

Deputies say preliminary evidence finds a wrong-way driver was a contributing factor.

The names of those involved in the crash were not released.