One in custody after person is stabbed in the Town of Scott

TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — A person was stabbed in the Town of Scott on Wednesday night, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to Nicolet Drive in the Town of Scott at around 9:40 p.m. of Wednesday for a disturbance that resulted in a victim with multiple stab wounds.

Officials located the victim, who was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

The suspect was also located on scene and taken into custody without incident, deputies say.

Names are being withheld as this is an active investigation. Deputies say this is an isolated incident.