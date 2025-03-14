One hurt after a truck-motorcycle crash in North Fond du Lac

NORTH FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided with each other in Fond du Lac.

The North Fond du Lac Police Department says they responded to a crash at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Marcoe Street.

Police say the crash occurred when a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, was air lifted to the a regional medical facility where they are in critical condition. No injuries have been reported for the driver or passenger of the truck.

Authorities are still investigating this crash. They note that all parties are cooperating and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

NBC 26 will provide update as we learn them.