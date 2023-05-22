One dead, two injured in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead and two are injured following a crash Sunday afternoon in Brown County.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office released the New Franken Fire Department and County Rescue were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on STH 57 at Bayshore Park Road in the Town of Green Bay.

Initial investigations showed a 2017 Ford Escape, driven by a 76-year-old Green Bay area man was headed east on Bayshore Park Road when it collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. Police say the Cruze was driven by a 20-year-old Sturgeon Bay area female who had a 20-year-old passenger with her.

After the collision, both vehicles reportedly stopped near the STH 57 median. The Cruze then caught fire. Both the driver and the passenger of the Cruze were able to exit the vehicle without further injury.

Police released the 76-year-old man, who was driving the Escape, died at the scene due to his injuries. Police are withholding his name pending family notification.

The female driver and passenger of the Cruze were transported to a Green Bay area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the crash, both lanes of STH 57 were shut down for four hours.

Further details have yet to be released at this time.