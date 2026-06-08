One dead, three recovering from Sheboygan County crash

TOWN OF GREENBUSH (NBC 26) — One person has died and three others are recovering after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Sheboygan County.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to Scenic View Drive and State Highway 23 at about 9:53 p.m.

Witnesses told dispatchers that a semi-truck collided with a Toyota Corolla, causing the semi to overturn.

Investigators say the Corolla’s driver was traveling south and failed to stop at a stop sign, striking the semi.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene. The three people inside the semi were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

📌 Location: Scenic View Drive & State Highway 23

📅 Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

⏰ Time: 9:53 p.m.

Stay with NBC 26 for updates as this story develops.