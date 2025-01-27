One dead, others recovering from Dodge County crash

BEAVER DAM (NBC 26) — One person is dead, and other people are recovering after a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County Sunday night.

Dodge County deputies were called to the incident on County Road A at County Road B in the Town of Beaver Dam.

Authorities say the driver of a 2024 Ford F150 pick-up truck was traveling east on County Road B and didn't stop at a stop sign at County Road A when they were hit by a 2006 Cadillac Escalade traveling north on County Road A.

A passenger in the pick-up truck, a 30-year-old man from Tennessee, was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 32-year-old male from Tennessee, was taken by Beaver Dam Emergency Medical technicians with serious life-threatening injuries, where he was taken into custody for Operating While Impaired, first offense.

The driver of the pick-up truck was then flown to the Aurora Summit Hospital due to serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Escalade, a 35-year-old male from Fox Lake was flown to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver dam with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old female passenger in the Escalade, also from Fox Lake was also flown to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Escalade and the adult female passenger were subsequently flown to the Aurora Summit Hospital due to their injuries.

The three children in the Escalade were taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the juvenile passengers in the Escalade was later taken to the UW-Madison Hospital due to her injuries.

The names of all parties are being withheld pending family notification and the crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.