One dead, one injured in Waupaca County crash

TOWN OF DAYTON (NBC 26) — A 70-year-old Grand Chute man is dead and a 65-year-old Grand Chute woman is injured after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Waupaca County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened at 10:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 22 and Old Highway 22 in the Town of Dayton.

Investigators say a minivan was traveling north on Old Highway 22 when it failed to yield the right of way to a pickup truck traveling east on Highway 22. The pickup struck the driver's side of the minivan.

The minivan driver died at the scene. His passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old woman from Almond, and five juvenile passengers were not injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.