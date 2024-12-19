Watch Now
One dead, one injured in Waupaca County car crash

Burke, Amy
WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in the Township of Lebanon, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a call about the one-vehicle crash Buelow Road at the intersection of CTHWY T at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the vehicle was traveling south on Buelow Road when it hit a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah.

The sheriff's office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

