One dead in Shawano County crash

TOWN OF HARTLAND (NBC 26) — One person is dead after an SUV and motorcycle collided in Shawano County over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday morning on Highway 29, east of Broadway Road in the Town of Hartland.

Deputies say a person driving an SUV on HWY 29 didn't stop in time, and they hit a man on a motorcycle who had just gotten on to the highway from a nearby business.

The motorcycle driver was an 80-year-old man from the Bonduel area, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are saying the SUV driver was not hurt.

