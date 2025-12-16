Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff: Driver dies in Oconto County crash

Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
TOWN OF PENSAUKEE (NBC 26) — One person is dead and another is recovering in a Green Bay hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Oconto County.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday night in the Town of Pensaukee. The preliminary investigation reveals the driver was traveling south on US 41 near Brookside Road when the vehicle went on to the shoulder, lost control, traveled back across the road and then overturned in the ditch.

The driver, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene. The passenger, a 31-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital in Green Bay where she is being treated.

An investigation is ongoing. NBC 26 will keep you updated as we learn more.

