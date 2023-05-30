One dead in Marinette County shooting

AMBERG (NBC 26) — A man has died and a person is in custody after a shooting in the town of Amberg on Monday.

The Marinette County Sheriff's office received a call about a man who had been shot shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police have identified William H. Freed as the victim.

A female was taken into custody and an investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway.

There is no threat to the public at this time.