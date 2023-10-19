One dead following gunfire exchange with deputy in Fond du Lac, DOJ says

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A 34-year-old is dead after authorities say the person and a deputy exchanged gunfire in Fond du Lac last weekend.

According to a news release from the state Department of Justice, authorities responded around 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023 to a home in the 500 block of Drury Place in the City of Fond du Lac.

The DOJ said deputy Blaine Evans with 5 years of law enforcement experience encountered 34-year-old Kyle Massie, who was inside a vehicle.

The DOJ said gunfire was then exchanged between the deputy and the 34-year-old.

Massie died at the scene of the shooting. Deputy Canine Iro, who was part of the police response, was shot and seriously injured. The deputy is getting "critical care" at the hospital.

The other officer, Evans, had a body-worn camera during the incident. Evans is on administrative leave per state policy.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Read the DOJ's full release below: