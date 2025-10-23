Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead following crash in Waupaca County

TOWN OF FREMONT (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a crash in the town of Fremont in Waupaca County on Wednesday, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, a two-vehicle crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday on US Highway 10 at Old Highway 49 in the town of Fremont in Waupaca County.

Investigators believe a passenger vehicle traveling north on Old Highway 40 was hit by a truck and trailer going east on US Highway 10.

Deputies report that the passenger car driver was trapped inside after the collision and was rescued by firefighters. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck and trailer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the crash is still under investigation, and the names of those involved are being kept confidential until families are notified.

