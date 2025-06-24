One dead after silo collapses in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A young man is dead after a silo collapsed in Manitowoc County on Tuesday morning.

According to Valders Fire and Rescue, a silo collapsed in the 11000 block of County Road F in the town of Meeme just before 10:15 a.m.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says investigation indicates that silos on the farm property were being dismantled as part of a scheduled project, when one of the silos collapsed in the wrong direction and struck a nearby building on the farm.

A farm employee who was inside the building became trapped underneath the debris, deputies say. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

More details about the victim are being withheld pending family notification.