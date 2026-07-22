One dead after motorcycle crashes into FedEx truck

TOWN OF WESCOTT (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Town of Wescott.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a FedEx truck on Hillcrest Lane at 9:22 a.m.

Deputies responded to the scene along with fire and EMS units. A preliminary investigation revealed the FedEx truck was heading north on Hillcrest Lane while the motorcycle was traveling south. The motorcycle crossed the center line and struck the truck head-on.

First responders provided medical attention to the motorcycle driver, a 39-year-old man from the Shawano area, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said he was not wearing a helmet and had possible head injuries.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the FedEx truck, a 25-year-old man from the Green Bay area.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.