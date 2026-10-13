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One dead after Marinette County motorcycle crash

Marinette County Sheriff
Marinette County Sheriff Office
Marinette County Sheriff
Posted

TOWN OF PORTERFIELD (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a crash on State Highway 180 near Sequin Road in the Town of Porterfield.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of the crash at 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a motorcycle was traveling north on State Highway 180 when the driver failed to stop for a vehicle that was slowing down for another vehicle preparing to turn. The motorcycle crashed into the rear of the vehicle, and the driver, 42-year-old Brian R. Thoreson of Crivitz, died from his injuries. The sheriff’s office notes that Thoreson was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended, a 66-year-old woman from Marinette, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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