One dead after fatal crash in Oconto County

LITTLE RIVER (NBC 26) — One person died after a motorcycle crash in the Town of Little River in Oconto County Saturday. .

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of the crash on USH 41 south of CTH W just after 7:00 p.m.

A 23-year-old man from Illinois was driving north in an SUV and a 21-year-old man was driving north in a motorcycle with a 19-year-old woman as a passenger.

The two vehicles crashed when the motorcycle was changing lanes, and the 19-year-old woman was ejected from the motorcycle. Authorities performed life-saving measures, but the woman later died of her injuries at a hospital.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office are currently investigating the incident.

