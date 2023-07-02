Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead after fatal crash in Oconto County

Motorcycle crash
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Burke, Amy
Motorcycle crash
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 22:26:25-04

LITTLE RIVER (NBC 26) — One person died after a motorcycle crash in the Town of Little River in Oconto County Saturday. .

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of the crash on USH 41 south of CTH W just after 7:00 p.m.

A 23-year-old man from Illinois was driving north in an SUV and a 21-year-old man was driving north in a motorcycle with a 19-year-old woman as a passenger.

The two vehicles crashed when the motorcycle was changing lanes, and the 19-year-old woman was ejected from the motorcycle. Authorities performed life-saving measures, but the woman later died of her injuries at a hospital.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office are currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!