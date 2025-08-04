One dead after crash in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — One person is dead following a car crash in Grand Chute.

Police say first responders were called to the 100 block of W. Northland Ave. in Grand Chute just after 11:40 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Initial investigation indicates an SUV was traveling east on W. Northland Ave. when it crossed the westbound lanes, entered the parking lot of the business, and hit a pole.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

More information may be released following an investigation and notification to the victim's family, according to police.