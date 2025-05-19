Watch Now
"One Big Beautiful Bill" passes House budget panel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC 26) — A House budget panel has approved President Donald Trump's agenda bill, also known as "One Big Beautiful Bill," and that was on the second try.

It was a 17-16 vote with four conservative hardliner republicans voting present.

The holdouts who blocked the bill in Friday's budget panel markup were satisfied enough with the changes, promised to them during weekend negotiations.

They allowed the package to move forward by voting "present," enabling the panel to report out the bill.

Changes can still be made to the bill as it goes through the rules committee next, and then it will go to the house floor.

