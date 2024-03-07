One adult and several children hurt in I-41 rollover crash in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — One adult and five children were hurt in a Thursday morning rollover crash on I-41.

Grand Chute Police said first responders got the call just before 8 a.m. of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of I-41 northbound and N. Lynndale Dr. in the town of Grand Chute.

Police said an adult and small child were thrown from the vehicle. The adult was taken by a helicopter to a nearby hospital. Five children were taken by ambulance for medical treatment.

Police said multiple secondary crashes happened as a result of the first crash.

Authorities said I-41 northbound is expected to remain closed for several hours as crews investigate and clean up the crash site.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, Appleton Police Department, Fox Crossing Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar, and the Outagamie County Highway Department assisted at the scene.