On Track to Open Before the NFL Draft: Appleton airport expansion continues

GREENVILLE, Wis. — An expansion project at the Appleton International Airport, adding three additional gates and more food and beverage options, is on time and on budget, a project official said.



There are planes and cranes up in the air at Appleton International Airport, as a $65 million expansion project at the airport continues.

The project will take the airport from seven gates to ten.

“This is a really nice airport," said passenger John Gregg Jr., as he waited for a flight to Arizona.

“It’s easy to move in and out of,” he said of Appleton’s airport. Gregg takes at least six trips per year between metro Phoenix and northeast Wisconsin.

But the airport will soon look different for his trips.

At a Wednesday meeting at the airport, there was an update on the construction.

A project official said it’s on time and on budget.

As the expansion takes shape, construction crews are building the area that will include the new gates.

That new area will be connected to the existing gate area.

The new gates will accommodate larger planes, while the existing gates can continue to accommodate smaller, regional planes, said Abe Weber, the airport director.

The plan is for the new gates to be open for passengers in March or April of next year.

“Right in time for the NFL draft,” Weber said.

The expansion will include a new restaurant and a beer garden.

“We’re really excited mostly about the customer experience that passengers will be able to see as the new gates come online,” Weber said.

The new area will include "larger restrooms, more concession options, more space for people to [move] around… as they spend time at the airport," Weber said.