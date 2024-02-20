On Broadway announces future plans for the Broadway District

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On Broadway leaders say they feel accomplished with the work they've completed in 2023, and they're looking ahead to the future.

Public art throughout the Broadway District is at the core of what the non-profit group does to improve the Green Bay community.

On Broadway Executive Director Brian Johnson says he's really looking forward to the Green Bay Public Market breaking ground, and he hopes to announce which tenants are signing leases in the coming month.

"We have really great tenant conversations going on. It's more art than science. We want the right tenants and not any tenant, and so we will leave spaces empty before we fill it with the wrong types of tenants. So, if any of you are looking for someone looking for tenancy, we are actively signing leases right now," Johnson said.

Johnson says he's passionate about adding businesses, housing units and more space for people to enjoy throughout the Broadway District, and that includes everything from creative bike racks to Green Bay's first-ever food truck court.

Johnson says he hopes to have the Public Market open and operational by the NFL Draft while other projects should be coming sooner.