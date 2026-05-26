Omro mourns the death of Alderman Pete Hennes

OMRO (NBC 26) — The Omro community is mourning the loss of Alderman Pete Hennes, a longtime volunteer and public servant who served on the Omro Common Council from 2022 to 2026.

In a statement released Tuesday, city leaders described Hennes as a dedicated public servant who spent decades involved in the Omro community.

City officials said Hennes served as a U.S. veteran, an election official, and an active volunteer in addition to his work on the council. Leaders credited him with bringing professionalism, leadership, and a strong commitment to the community during his time in office.

“Pete cared deeply about the City of Omro and the people he served,” Mayor Mary Berndt said in a statement. “He was committed to doing what was best for the community, and he will be sincerely missed.”

The city extended condolences to Hennes’ wife, Jill, as well as his family, friends, and colleagues.

Funeral and memorial information is expected to be shared by the family at a later time.

The Omro Common Council is expected to discuss the aldermanic vacancy and possible next steps during its regular meeting on June 2 at 7 p.m. at Omro City Hall.