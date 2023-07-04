Omro celebrates the Fourth of July with day-long festivities

OMRO (NBC 26) — There was certainly no shortage of celebration and red, white and blue in Omro on the Fourth of July.

The city held its Fourth of July celebration, which was a day packed with patriotic festivities, that included an arts and craft fair, a pie and ice cream social and a parade down Main Street in Omro.

People decked in red, white and blue, like Carter Mendoza, showed up to show off their spirit. Mendoza said he had a lot of fun plans to celebrate the day.

"Hanging out with friends and family and doing fireworks," Mendoza said. He added that part of those plans was watching the parade, so he could see the military vehicles.

"I love the freedom," he said when asked what the day meant to him.

Stephanie Nenaber is visiting family in town from Virginia, and said "celebrating freedom" is her favorite part of the holiday.

"We're here to celebrate, visiting family and meeting up here in a central place just small town USA and celebrating," said Nenaber.

Following the parade was a band, a kid's parade, performances in the park and fireworks to conclude the day.