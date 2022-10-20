Officials share update on Menominee, MI paper mill fire

MENOMINEE, MI (NBC 26) — Officials on Thursday hosted a news conference updating the public on the paper mill fire in Menominee, Michigan.

"It’s been a nightmare,” said Menominee Fire Chief Mark Peterson.

He described what it was like the night the fire broke out at Resolute Forest, two weeks ago Thursday night.

"The initial response personnel met with on-scene Resolute employees and were directed to the fire. It was implemented an aggressive interior attack on the fire. After conditions deteriorated with zero visibility and paper bales falling, all personnel was ordered out of the building and we transitioned with offensive fire attacks,” said Peterson.

Resolute Forest leases from KK Integrated Logistics. They said all of their space has been destroyed.

"The building as it stood was 560,000 square feet and we lost 420,000 square feet to complete destruction,” said Cynthia Kuber, KK Integrated Logistics.

Health officials said the threat to air quality continues to diminish and the drinking water PFAS levels are considered low risk.

"There's more PFAS compounds detected than previously had been there in background levels and higher concentrations. But it's very important to note that despite those detections all of the treated water samples that we have, have been below Michigan's contamination levels,” said Mike Bolf, EGLE Drinking Water Engineering Manager.

Fire officials said they hope to have the fire out by Saturday, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Below you can watch the full press conference: