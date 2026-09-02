Officials break ground on Howard fire station

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The Village of Howard broke ground Wednesday on an addition to Fire Station No. 2 that officials say will improve emergency response times and support future staffing needs on the community’s west side.

The project will add living quarters to the existing station, located at 4165 Shawano Ave., creating space for permanent staffing and allowing firefighters and paramedics to respond more quickly to emergencies.

“There are families on Howard’s west side who have lived here for decades, and today it takes us longer than it should to reach some of them in an emergency,” Village President John Muraski said. “This project is about serving those residents better.”

Currently, Howard Fire Rescue personnel primarily respond from Fire Station No. 1 on Glendale Avenue. Village leaders say adding permanent staff at Station No. 2 will place crews closer to residents and businesses on the west side as the community continues to grow.

“This project marks a major milestone in our commitment to providing rapid, reliable and top-tier emergency services to our growing community,” Fire Chief Dennis Staeven said. “As our population and commercial areas expand, these upgrades ensure that our public safety infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of our residents.”

Planning for the addition began in 2025. The Village Board approved the project in April of this year and awarded a construction contract in July to Miron Construction Co., Inc. Architectural and engineering design services were provided by EUA.

Village officials said the project also includes updates to meet current building codes, ADA requirements and fire suppression and detection standards.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2027.

The addition aligns with the Village’s 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, which calls for permanent staffing at Fire Station No. 2 beginning in fall 2027 to help ensure public safety resources keep pace with service demands across Howard.