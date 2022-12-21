Official dates for Republican National Convention released

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Republican National Committee has announced the dates for the 2024 Republican National Convention, hosted in Milwaukee.

The convention will come to the city July 15 through July 18, 2024, according to the committee.

Following the announcement of the dates, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson released a statement saying, "We are thrilled to welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee. Our city is ready to show the world we are open for business, conventions, and tourism. The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is."

An RNC Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, also released a statement saying, "We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world."

Previous coverage: Milwaukee officially chosen as 2024 Republican National Convention host city

Wisconsin is a crucial swing state for both Democrats and Republicans. Joe Biden won the state in 2020 after Donald Trump won it in 2016. Milwaukee, while being a Democratic stronghold, has the infrastructure to host large conventions, regardless of the political party involved.

Milwaukee was chosen to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city to hold the convention virtually. It was also a missed opportunity for an economic boost - a benefit the DNC highlighted in their letter to Milwaukee for the 2024 convention. The Democratic National Committee wrote in a letter to the city on July 30, 2021 that this is the "very first step" if Milwaukee's administration was interested in hosting again.

While officially putting Milwaukee in the running for the DNC in September 2021, former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also expressed interest to the Republicans for the RNC.

By December, the City of Milwaukee officially submitted its bid to host the 2024 RNC.

In March, it came down to Milwaukee and Nashville, Tennessee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip