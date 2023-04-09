Watch Now
Officer involved critical incident investigation in Barron County

Posted at 10:18 PM, Apr 08, 2023
VILLAGE OF CAMERON (NBC 26) — The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking into an officer-involved critical incident that occurred in the Village of Cameron in the afternoon today.

A press release from the DOJ said a Chetek Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop at around 3:38 in the afternoon. Gunfire was traded during the stop. Two police officers—one from Cameron and one from Chetek—were declared dead at the scene. The person in question was transferred to a hospital, where they later died.

The press release also said there is no threat to the community.

According to the press release, the Barron County Sheriff's Office, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist are working with the DCI to conduct this investigation.

The Barron County District Attorney will get the investigative reports from the DCI after the investigation is finished. The DCI is still evaluating the evidence and determining the facts of the incident.

