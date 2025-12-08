Officer hurt, suspect arrested after shooting in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI (NBC 26) — Authorities are investigating an officer‑involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning while police responded to a possible domestic dispute in Superior.

According to the Superior Police Department, officers tried stopping a vehicle believed to be connected to the dispute around 2:45 a.m. The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and shot an officer.

Police say the wounded officer got out of the squad car and started returning fire, striking the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle before crashing into a middle school.

Responding officers found the suspect inside the school, where he surrendered without further incident.

During a news conference, Superior Police Chief Paul Winterscheidt emphasized that the middle school was not targeted, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"I would like to emphasize that this guy is not the target of this attack, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. We have been in close contact with the Superior School District, and we will continue to work with our regional partners to keep our community safe and support anyone affected by this incident," Winterscheidt said.

Police confirmed that the injured officer has since been released from the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

