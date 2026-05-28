Oconto woman last seen near Wrightstown

OCONTO (NBC 26) — The Oconto Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 20-year-old Leena Marie Dalton, who was last seen early Wednesday morning in Wrightstown. Authorities say they are concerned for her safety.

According to police, Dalton was seen around 5:00 a.m. on May 27, 2026, wearing white and brown teddy bear pajamas and possibly a black sweatshirt. She is described as white, 5’7” tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Dalton’s friends told investigators she never returned home after going on a date with a man identified as 'Logan Tabora.' They say it is unusual for Dalton not to check in with friends or family after being away for a few hours.

Police say she was last driving a brown 2008 Chevrolet Impala with pink rims, with Wisconsin license plate BCP8591. Her vehicle was reportedly spotted in Marathon County, traveling westbound on Highway 29.

Leena is from Oconto and has not been physically seen since Wednesday morning.

How to help

Anyone with information on Dalton’s whereabouts is urged to call the Oconto Police Department at 920-834-7700 or email bshearer@cityofocontowi.gov. For emergencies, call 911.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.