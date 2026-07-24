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Oconto woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Little River

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J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
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TOWN OF LITTLE RIVER (NBC 26) — An 86-year-old Oconto woman died Thursday after being hit by a vehicle while she was walking in the Town of Little River.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the 7000 block of Hillcrest Road according to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a 75-year-old Oconto woman was driving southbound on Hillcrest when her vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was found unresponsive alongside the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released by officials.

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