OCONTO (NBC 26) — Police are searching for a missing man last seen on Halloween.

Oconto Police Department has been investigating a missing person, Jacob T.S. Wenzel. He was last seen on October 31, getting into a vehicle with a male subject.

The police didn't release any other details.

If you have seen him, have had contact with him, or have any information on his whereabouts, witnesses are asked to contact police and reference case number C22-04930.