Oconto fire leaves five displaced, none injured

First responders called Wednesday evening
OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Oconto Fire Chief Josh Bostedt sais firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex on Main Street in Oconto just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Five people have been displaced but no injuries were reported. The displaced residents are now staying at a hotel with help from the Red Cross.

Bostedt said the fire took between six and eight hours to put out, and he believes the building is a total loss.

NBC 26 will provide updates on this story as they become available.

