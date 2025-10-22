Oconto County measles outbreak officially over, health officials say

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The measles outbreak in Oconto County appears to be over.

According to a new report published Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says no new cases are expected, marking the end of the outbreak after 42 days without a reported infection.

In total, 36 confirmed cases were reported, including two hospitalizations. The last confirmed case was in early September.

The DHS says an outbreak is considered over once two incubation periods — which last 42 days — have passed since the last reported case.

