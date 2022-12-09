Oconto County man indicted for child pornography production

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — An Oconto County man is facing a federal charge in connection to a child pornography case.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted 32-year-old Rocky R. Sonkowsky on a single count of production of child pornography, authorities said.

Sonkowsky is accused of using a minor for the purpose of creating a “visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The indictment alleges that the incident happened between May 25 and June 25, 2021. If convicted of the charge, Sonkowsky faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years imprisonment and a maximum of 30 years imprisonment. He also faces up to a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble. An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.