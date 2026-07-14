Northeast Wisconsin youth explore skilled trades at Green Bay Summer Trades Academy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — More than 20 Northeast Wisconsin youth kicked off WRTP | BIG STEP's Summer Trades Academy this week with a full day of hands-on learning at SMART Local 18 and IUPAT District Council 7 training centers in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Summer Trades Academy is hosted at the Mavid Construction and HJ Martin Training Center and is funded in part by the Green Bay Packers Foundation. Through partnerships with local unions, contractors, and industry leaders, students are gaining firsthand exposure to high-demand careers in Wisconsin's skilled trades.

Students explored careers in sheet metal, finishing trades, glazing, painting, drywall finishing, and other skilled construction fields while learning directly from union instructors and industry professionals. Participants toured training facilities, operated tools, completed hands-on activities, and learned about apprenticeship opportunities available throughout Wisconsin.

WRTP | BIG STEP Students taking part in hands-on sheet metal activities

"We are grateful to the Green Bay Packers Foundation, our union partners, contractors, and training centers for helping make this opportunity possible," Amy Arndt, Outreach Manager for Northeast Wisconsin with WRTP | BIG STEP, said.

"These young people are getting a firsthand look at careers that offer excellent wages, benefits, and the opportunity to earn while they learn through registered apprenticeship programs," Arndt said.

The week-long academy gives young people the opportunity to experience multiple construction trades while connecting with local contractors, union apprenticeship programs, and industry leaders.

Throughout the week, participants will work with and learn from:

SMART Local 18

IUPAT District Council 7

IBEW Local 577

Wisconsin Regional Council of Carpenters

LIUNA

UA Local 400

HJ Martin & Son

Miron Construction

Students will take part in hands-on activities, facility tours, safety demonstrations, and career exploration opportunities while learning about the many pathways available within Wisconsin's construction industry.

The Summer Trades Academy helps address workforce needs while introducing the next generation to careers that offer family-supporting wages, benefits, and debt-free career pathways through apprenticeship.

WRTP | BIG STEP is Wisconsin's leading workforce development organization, connecting individuals with family-supporting careers through apprenticeship readiness, training, and employment opportunities throughout the state.