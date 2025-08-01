Northeast Wisconsin victim service agencies form partnership amid federal funding cuts

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Seven nonprofit agencies across Northeast Wisconsin have joined forces to address a critical funding gap after losing millions in federal victim services funding.

The cuts come from a steep drop in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding to the state, which has fallen from $44.5 million to just $13 million. In Northeast Wisconsin alone, that represents a $2.8 million annual loss.

"We decided to build a partnership together and ask the community to help support and to fill in those gaps for those funding losses," said Meika Burnikel, CEO/Executive Director of Golden House. "Because it's all based on victim services… we want to come together, rally together, and help rally the community."

This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together Golden House, Rainbow House, Brown County Victim Witness Office, Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, Violence Intervention Project, We All Rise and Wise Women Gathering Place under one name: the Victim Services Partnership.

For the first time, donors can contribute to all seven nonprofits in one place through a special fund established by the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

"People can donate to seven different organizations at that time, which is really a unique way to do it, and it really hasn't been done that way before," Burnikel said.

The funding cuts threaten essential services, including emergency shelter, counseling, and legal advocacy.

To donate, share, or volunteer, visit GiveVSP.org